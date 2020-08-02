The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 10 Review: The End of Something

If it's not one thing, it's another.

The Hargreeves siblings were able to stop doomsday, sure, but President Kennedy was assassinated.

To make matters worst, nearly all of them are suspected of being involved in the assassination. The news has identified them as a terrorist organization.

In The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 10, things get crazy and quick.

Vanya had a vision of Harlan and realizes when she saved his life after drowning, they established a connection. She rallies her family to help her save him.

Before leaving, she and Klaus are alone and he asks about Ben. She finally gives him the message Ben shared.

He wanted me to tell you that he was too scared to go to the light. It wasn’t you that made him stay. Vanya Permalink: You didn't make him stay.

We now know why Ben has been around all this time. Klaus practically begged him after the funeral to stay, but it turns out Ben was just afraid to move on.

Klaus and Ben had a co-dependent relationship. Klaus didn't want to be alone and Ben was afraid of what's next. It's comforting to know, though, that they've both found a sort of peace.

Everyone gets to the farm and is surprised to find a major cold front. Harlan is enclosed in a sort of vortex and has caused a snowstorm, too. That's something we haven't seen Vanya even do just yet.

Sissy was hesitant to let them in and help, especially after seeing the news about the assassination.

Vanya: Look, I didn’t know who I was. But I do now. And we are not the monsters that they say we are. We did not kill the president. We are not terrorists. We’re not here to hurt anyone.

Sissy: Then who are you?

Vanya: The only one that can help Harlan. Permalink: The only one that can help

She realizes, though, that Vanya is the only one capable of helping.

Unfortunately, they get some unexpected guests.

Lila and The Handler showed up and delivered some unexpected news. She's decided to "eliminate those responsible for assassinating the board of directors." Five realizes he was a fool for agreeing to their deal (from which he didn't even reap the benefits).

Trusting The Handler will never prove to be a good idea.

An army of Commission soldiers seems like small potatoes, though, compared to the Hargreeves siblings. Diego can throw knifes (and bullets now, apparently). Five is an accomplished assassin. Vanya is a living bomb.

Vanya, though, is in complete control of her powers now and took out the whole army.

Except for two.

The Handler has thrown them a complete curveball with Lila. Lila doesn't just have Vanya's powers. She can jump like Five. Rumor like Allison. She even has super strength like Luther.

After realizing this, the siblings stop to consider that she may, in fact, be one of them.

Vanya: Maybe we need to consider that there’s more of us out there.

Allison: Are we surprised? Dad never told us the whole truth about anything.

Diego: But she’s not our biological sister… right? Permalink: Not our bio sister right

Viewers know that it was 43 women who suddenly gave birth in October 1989, but Reginald Hargreeves only acquired seven children. The other 36 children out there have been a mystery. One of those mystery slots, though, has just been filled.

Lila confronts Five about the murder of her family and for a moment, he's confused. That's the job. Lila's done it. She knows how it is.

But then, the pieces fall into place.

The Handler gave me the kill order. She came on the job, which she’d never done before. You’re Commission. You know execs never go on jobs, but that day in London, she was there. Ask yourself why. Five Permalink: Ask yourself why

First, Lila finds out her parents weren't killed in a home invasion. Then she finds out they were actually taken out because of the Commission kill order, allegedly ordered by AJ. Now, she's being told they were killed all so The Handler could take her as a trophy?

It's a lot to take in.

If anyone understands what she's going through, it's the Hargreeves siblings. Reginald collected them like an antique set and trained them up to be soldiers. The Handler is no different.

Diego: The Handler stole you, Lila. Just like our asshole father took all of us.

Lila: No. It’s not the same thing.

Diego: You’re right. Because he didn’t have our parents murdered. Permalink: She stole you

Lila is definitely one of them. It was a suspicion for all of about five minutes, and was confirmed when Diego told her her birthday. It's the same as all of theirs.

Diego relates to what she's feeling -- all of them do -- but Diego is the one with the connection. Despite the lies and betrayal, he and Lila love one another. This revelation is nothing but another thing to strengthen their connection.

She is clearly starting to realize everything they're saying is true, but The Handler comes in and shoots everyone in the room.

Handler: Darling, I need to know that we can get past this, be a happy family again. Hmm?

Lila: They’re my real family. Permalink: They're my real family

The Handler all but confirmed to Lila this was the truth. She killed Lila's parents so she could have Lila to herself. Lila tries to kill her, but she's not quick enough, because The Handler kills her, too. She almost finishes Five until The Swede joins the party.

Finally. He gets his revenge and kills The Handler. This is when the prediction from The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 6 Review comes into play.

Reginald advised Five to start out small with time travel, seconds instead of years. We knew that recommendation would come back up before the season ended. Sure enough, it did.

With his and his family's lives on the line, Five managed to go back minutes in time to mere seconds before The Handler entered the room and was able to disarm her.

This scene was so satisfactory, because Reginald's advice was just hanging in the air since that dinner. We knew they would have to come back to it. It happening during a life-or-death moment makes it even more satisfactory.

This time, with the gun on The Handler, Lila questions her, but The Swede still shows up and takes her out before Lila gets answers. This will leave things hanging for awhile, because now Lila didn't get the confirmation she needed to fully turn on The Handler.

It's going to take her time to get over it, but we have to think she will return in season three. If for no other reason, but Diego's sake.

Luther: I almost had her. Why the hell did you stop me?

Diego: Because… I love her. Permalink: Diego loves her

We as viewers all know Diego and Lila (#Liego, I'm officially coining it) love each other. They have yet to actually say it to each other, though. This is angst made for a shipper's heart, and there is still hope.

In the aftermath of the big fight, Vanya is able to help Harlan by apparently taking her powers back from him.

She wants Sissy and Harlan to come back to 2019 with them, but Sissy decides to stay. Although it crushes Vanya, Sissy's reasoning makes sense.

Sissy is a mother first. She has to protect Harlan. Following them to 2019 where Vanya is likely to find herself in yet another battle is irresponsible. She can't put her son in harm's way like that. While the police might look at her for Carl's death, this is the best decision.

You have given me the greatest gift of a lifetime. You let me feel alive for the first time. You helped me find hope again. That’s a wonderful thing. Sissy Permalink: Greatest gift of a lifetime.

Vanya is not the only one who has to say goodbye to their 1960s attachments.

Allison writes Raymond a letter telling her she's long gone by now, but they saved the world. Bigger picture and all.

It's a shame, really, because I loved Raymond as an addition to the cast. Hopefully we can get a glimpse at him in season three if Allison decides to look him up and see what happened to him.

Keep faith. Believe that good things will happen. Because the fight for a better world is never over. Allison Permalink: The fight is never over

Luther tries to reach out to Jack Ruby, but he's off plotting to kill Oswald. The Swede is joining Klaus's cult. Sissy hits the road, headed to California. Everyone in this timeline goes back to their lives.

The siblings plan to get back to theirs, too, when Herb gives them a briefcase. They find 2019 is not exactly as they left it, though.

Diego: Why is there a painting of Ben over the mantelpiece?

Reginald: I knew you’d show up eventually. Permalink: Knew you'd show eventually

Reginald is alive, The Umbrella Academy is now the Sparrow Academy, and there is some alternate version of Ben alive and well.

Honestly, though, what did they think would happen when they returned?

They met Reginald and told him everything about their family and how they caused not one, but two apocalypses.

"Ill-manered malcontents." That's what Reginald called them when he met them at dinner. He clearly thought he could do better, and formed a new and improved group of superhero children.

Strangely, though, the Sparrow Academy kids are younger than the Umbrella Academy cohort. If they are all the same, surely they would have been born the same date in 1989?

That will be yet another mystery to unpack in a hopeful season three.

The Hargreeves siblings know time travel can have negative effects. Now they'll have to deal with what they set in motion in 1963.

Overall, the season was phenomenal. From the real-life historical facts to the aliens to the final battle. It was a well-executed season where very little story went to waste. Netflix will do well to make sure it's renewed. Us fans need more Ben and Sparrow Academy!

Over to you, Fanatics! What did you think of the season?

Were you expecting that Lila twist? What about Ben?

Sound off in the comment and share your thoughts!

Berea Orange is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.