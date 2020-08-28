The X-Files Animated Spinoff in Development at FOX

The truth is still out there ... and it might be found in animated form.

An animated comedy series is officially in development at FOX.

Series creator Chris Carter is attached to executive produce, but he will not be writing or serving as a showrunner, it has been announced.

Titled The X-Files: Albuquerque, the series will not center around David Duchovny‘s Mulder and Gillian Anderson‘s Scully.

Instead, the potential series will center an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to bother with. They’re essentially the X-Files’ B-team, according to TV Line.

Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko (Netflix’s Paradise PD) are set to write the pilot and serve as EPs alongside Carter and former X-Files writer Gabe Rotter, while Bento Box serves as the animation studio.

The potential series has received a script commitment, as well as a presentation from FOX, meaning that the network will lay eyes on some form of the finished product.

The X-Files begun a FOX live-action series, originally airing from 1993-2002, but it also had two movies (1998 and 2008), before staging a full-time return in 2016.

While the first season back drew solid ratings, the numbers flatlined in the second season back, and fans were left in the lurch with a massive cliffhanger.

FOX said that there were no plans for a third season, and Gillian Anderson was open about not wanting to return as Scully.

Playing a role for such a long time is no easy task, and Anderson has gone on to star in the likes of American Gods, Sex Education, and The Crown.

The critical response to the revival was nothing to write home about, and given the 70% decline in the ratings between the two revival seasons, it's hard to imagine a live-action return for Mulder and Scully.

That being said, the franchise could pivot with the animated route, and it could help breathe new life into the franchise.

What about you, The X-Files fanatics? Will you watch an animated iteration?

Hit the comments below.

