The Young & the Restless Gets CBS Return Date: What's About to Go Down?

Get ready to return to Genoa City!

CBS has announced when fans can get their next dose of The Young & the Restless.

The daytime sudser back with all new episodes, Monday, August 10 (12:30-1:30 PM, ET; 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This is some four months after the series exhausted original episodes after the Covid-19 shutdown.

The return will find Victor and Nikki’s family threatened by a secret, Billy and Lily navigating their new partnership with a shocking scandal brewing, Phyllis and Abby’s rivalry heating up and Sharon’s family rallying around her during her brave battle with cancer.

Here are the loglines for the upcoming episodes:

Monday, August 10: Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) interview Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine’s dedication at Chancellor Park, sparking guests’ memories of the recent past.

Tuesday, August 11: Sharon (Sharon Case) struggles with her new normal following her surgery, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) disagree on a potential hire for Chancellor Communications, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a bone to pick with Abby (Melissa Ordway). This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.

Wednesday, August 12: Victor (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) put their differences aside to help Adam (Mark Grossman), Summer (Hunter King) reveals her true feelings about Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) reunion, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts the brakes on her budding romance with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Thursday, August 13: Jack’s (Peter Bergman) parenting advice strikes a nerve with Victor (Eric Braeden), Adam (Mark Grossman) searches for clues to prove he didn’t commit a decades-old crime, and Esther (Kate Linder) helps Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare for fatherhood.

Friday, August 14: Devon (Bryton James) bonds with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) attempt to keep the peace in the Newman family backfires, and Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are reminded of their family’s checkered past.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, Daytime Emmy Award-winning, the series premiered on March 26, 1973.

It has been TV’s #1-rated daytime drama for the past 31 years.

The series, which is in its 47th season, is broadcast weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

