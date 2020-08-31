This Is Us: The Big Three Is Turning 40! Join the Celebration as Stars Blow Out the Candles

The Big Three are about to hit the big 4-0!

Given that there is a worldwide pandemic, the family is having to spend more time away from one another.

Boo! Hiss!

Thankfully, there are other options out there, and they are celebrating their joint birthday in style virtually.

Monday, August 31 is the big day, aka today, and NBC managed to get Chrissie Metz, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, and some of their co-stars together to celebrate the big event with fans.

Niles Fitch, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Hannah Zeile, Parker Bates, and Logan Shroyer were also a part of the video.

“We turn 40 this year, which is extremely impressive, because we are TV characters,” Shroyer says in the video.

“My wish for The Big Three,” Hartley says adds, “is that, first of all, Kevin and Randall can somehow figure out their differences.”

And “I can’t wait to see my family,” adds Brown.

And just like that, we’re 40! The Big Three wish The Big Three a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/QVe6TnmJRT — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 31, 2020

This Is Us typically premieres in September, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series is returning much later this year.

NBC recently set Tuesday, November 10 as the premiere date after a meeting with producers about how quickly its shows could return to the air.

The good news is that a two-hour premiere is planned, but given that the situation in the world is showing no signs of slowing down, it could change.

Still, it's nice to see the cast celebrating the three characters at the wheel of the story reach a big milestone.

This Is Us Season 4 was not affected by the pandemic, but Season 5 is set to enter production in the coming weeks -- much later than planned.

It's unclear what will have to change on-screen given that there are safety protocols that need to be followed.

The series has an expansive cast, so it could be the case that less people will appear in each scene.

What are your thoughts on the cute clip?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.