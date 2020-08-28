Top Gear Sneak Peek: A High-Octane Trip to Nepal!

If you've been tired of the same old TV, then BBC America has something for you this weekend.

Top Gear is back, and it's kicking off with a special episode set in Nepal on Sunday, August 30, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Hosts Paddy, Freddie, and Chris set out on a high-altitude journey from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang, through the highest mountains, deepest gorges, and harshest terrain.

If you're familiar with the series, you know it is filled with stunts, so we should probably expect there to be some big surprises along the way.

While the special marks the first fresh episode in a while, Season 15 is just around the corner.

All-new episodes will debut Sunday, September 6, and the premiere finds Paddy, Freddie, and Chris head on a British summer holiday in super-cheap second-hand convertibles.

Chris also tests the new Ariel Atom on track, and Freddie attempts to bungee-jump an old Rover off a dam.

But let's get back to the Nepal special.

We have an exclusive clip that finds Freddie pushing Chris and Paddy up a mountain.

Yep, it's going to be a high-octane episode, and you can get your first look below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.