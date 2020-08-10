Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 5 Episode 9

at .

Did Elizabeth call the wedding off?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9, she continued to war with her famiky over their treatment of Andre.

Asuelu Unimpressed - 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Asuelu fibally confronted his mother and sister over them asking for money.

Elsewhere, Jess and Colt argued over the lies that threatened to tear them apart.

What did Debbie have to do with all the insanity?

Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9 Photos

Asuelu Unimpressed - 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9
Asuelu's Mom - 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9
Packing Up - 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9
Tania and Syngin - 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9
Another Bust-Up - 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9
On the Move - 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9
  1. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?
  2. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5
  3. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9
  4. Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 5 Episode 9