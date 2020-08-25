Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Did Armando manage to be more comfortable in his own skin?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 13, a family dinner ended badly when homophobic slurs were hurled.

Meanwhile, things took a turn for Deavan and Jihoon when they tried to make sense of their latest bust-up.

Elsewhere, a fight between Ari and Binyam made them change the way they looked at their relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.