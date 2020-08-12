Watch Counting On Online: Season 11 Episode 6

Did Lauren's labor go off without a hitch?

On Counting On Season 11 Episode 6, she went into labor 11 days early, and the family realized they were unprepared for such an event.

How did Josiah react to his wife going through a long and painful labor?

Meanwhile, Jinger and Jeremy joined in Family Fun Night from afar.

Yep, they totally used video chat to take part in the big event.

Use the video above to watch Counting On online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.