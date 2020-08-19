Watch Counting On Online: Season 11 Episode 7

It was a bad news kind of day.

On Counting On Season 11 Episode 7, Jinger and Jeremy opened up about losing their child.

Meanwhile, Jeremy tried to help Jinger take her mind off things by throwing her a birthday party.

Which old friends showed up?

Elsewhere, Ben had second thoughts when his day in surgery arrived.

How did it all go?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.