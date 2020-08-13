Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 5

Which couple started to bicker off the bat?

On Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 5, the couples woke up in paradise to start the honeymoon, but the honeymoon period seemd to be over for some.

Meanwhile, Christina tried to get Henry out of his comfort zone when she realized he was still in his shell.

Did it help their relationship?

Elsewhere, a wife believed her husband was not ready for marriage.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.