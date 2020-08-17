Watch NOS4A2 Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did Vic manage to kill Charlie and save Wayne?

On NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 9, the action picked up in Christmasland with everyone gearing up for the biggest battle to date.

Vic's alliance with Millie continued to show promise, but did the youngster turn on her father?

Elsewhere, Lou and Tabitha worked together to keep people out of Christmasland when it seemed like things were about to go south for everyone involved.

What happened in the end?

Use the video above to watch NOS4A2 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.