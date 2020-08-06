Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 10

at .

Did Sheidheda take a hero down?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 10, everyone in Sanctum tried to make sense of the death and destruction that was caused by one of their own. 

Raven and Niylah Working Together - The 100 Season 7 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Madi made a decision that could change the rest of her life. 

Clarke's fight with Russel continued to cause problems, but what was the truth about Bellamy's fate?

Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 10 Online

The 100 Season 7 Episode 10 Quotes

She may be an imposter, but she still has followers.

Sheidheda

Don't waste this, little one. Don't become like me.

Diyoza

The 100 Season 7 Episode 10

