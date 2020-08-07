Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 12 Episode 17

Did Dorinda apologize?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 17, Luann confronted her friend over her actions, and it paved the way for the mother of all arguments.

Meanwhile, Leah tried to get through to Ramona to make clear that spreading rumors about her mental health was not a nice thing to do.

What did Ramona have to say?

Elsewhere, Sonja continued to struggle with her financial woes. Did she manage to rent her house out in time?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.