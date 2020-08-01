What to Watch: Romance In the Air, Lower Decks, Hitmen

It's already been said, but we're saying it again. Christmas in July is over!

That means we finally get a new romance on Hallmark Channel, and this one stars Torrance Coombs and Cindy Busby in super-duper casual attire. It's so fun!

The next Star Trek series drops on CBS All Access as Star Trek: Lower Decks takes off, and there is a very funny British import called Hitmen dropping on Peacock. Take a look!

Saturday, August 1

9/8c Romance In the Air (Hallmark)

Christmas in July is OVER! Well, almost. The holiday movies are still playing on Hallmark, but there is room for romance without tinsel, now.

Cindy Busby and Torrance Coombs star in this delightful summer romp about lost loves and second chances.

We have interviews with both stars, so click on their names above to get previews of the film and so much more!

Sunday, August 2

8/7c P-Valley (Starz)

Mercedes and Autumn make major moves toward building new lives for themselves.

At the Pynk, gossip spreads like wildfire, and patrons flood in for a big night.

9/8c Yellowstone (Paramount)

You guys are not ready for this hour of Yellowstone Season 3.

The official scoop says that Jamie has a major revelation, and Beth makes plans for her future.

Jimmy will meet a rodeo legend, and Rip, well, his patience gets tested.

There is a lot to offer with this hour, so be sure to come to TV Fanatic after it airs for a full review.

9/8c The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (TNT)

Sara and the team are running out of time to find the missing Linares baby. Also, Kreizler goes on a date.

Then, as Sara tracks the child's kidnapper, she and the team must work with Byrnes to find another missing child.

Monday, August 3

9/8c 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC)

The tables are about to turn, and those of us who are put off by Ari and her mother's treatment of Bini will Bini to see Bini's family interrogate Ari on her intentions with Bini and if she plans to stay in Ethiopia. Let the family clashes begin!

Deavan gives Jihoon a final ultimatum while Sumit faces one of his own regarding Jenny and his family.

Meanwhile, Tim tries to earn the forgiveness of Melyza's mother, but it may be futile.

Tuesday, August 4

8/7c Good Bones (HGTV)

Mother/daughter duo Karen and Mina are back and taking on some new renovation projects. Tune in to find out what their latest diamond in the rough property is and how they'll turn it into something spectacular with a lot of work and some help.

9/8c Greenleaf (OWN)

The Greenleafs will go toe-to-toe with Harmony and Hope, and none of those involved is willing to back down.

As usual, Grace will have to work some magic if she wants to keep the house from being demolished; in the meantime, Bishop learns some surprising news about the original owner of the home.

The final season is winding down, and we have no idea how it's going to end!

Wednesday, August 5

9/8c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

After some entertaining but drawn out episodes, the couples are finally married and ready to start their new lives together as they learn to become friends, lovers, and spouses.

There's only one problem. In an unprecedented move for this series, COVID-19 hits, and these newly wedded strangers are stuck quarantining with one another while undergoing this already unique experience.

It's finally getting juicy as we watch, via the couples, zoom, and all technology can afford, these contestants are tested in ways that could make or break their new relationships.

9/8c Big Brother: All-Stars (CBS)

Big Brother is finally back after a slight delay because of the pandemic. But the wait was worth it because at long last it is an All-Stars season!

With a season jam-packed with faces we know and love (or hate), it is sure to be an epic premiere worth watching.

9/8c Coroner (The CW)

The CW is offering a Canadian import, and it's pretty darn good.

Serinda Swan stars as a newly widowed, single mother who goes back to work to keep the family afloat.

Newly appointed as coroner, Jenny Cooper butts heads with the established employees in her office as she doesn't allow restrictions to keep her from speaking for the dead.

If you've wished for a good, scripted broadcast network show, then you'll want to tune into Coroner.

10/9c Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC)

With only three episodes left for the final season, Daisy will meet the sister she never knew on this hour, but you won't be seeing any loving embraces from the two of them.

And with Jiaying dead and Simmons and Deke kidnapped by Nathaniel and Garrett, will anything else go wrong?

Most likely, yes, because this is Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. after all.

Thursday, August 6

Upright (Sundance Now)

Actor, comedian, and musician Tim Minchin (who just opened and closed for the BAFTA Awards yesterday with an original song from the series) starsb in this road-trip drama as a washed-up, aging rockstar on a cross-Australia trip to see his dying mother.

Circumstance knocks him into the same path a young runaway named Meg (Milly Alcock), and together, they take a surprising journey that promises to redeem them both and infuse their lives with a little light.

If Summer 2020 is missing the quintessential road trip, this makes up for it with humor and pathos to spare. Check out the trailer, and then sign in to Sundance Now on Thursday to start your journey.

Hitmen (Peacock)

This irreverent British comedy import features former Great British Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

They're best friends and share their work, too. And they're not baking cakes.

The professional hitmen take girl talk on the road. Their career offers a lot of time babysitting the soon-to-be-deceased, allowing them some me time. Think birthdays, dating, and making new friends.

If you have Peacock through Comcast, this is a quick six-episode watch and lots of fun.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

From the mind of Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) comes the newest addition to the Star Trek franchise, its very first animated COMEDY take on Star Fleet.

Occurring shortly after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, join us aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos, one of the least important ships in the Federation's fleet.

Follow along on the adventures of Ensigns Boimler, Mariner, Tendi, and Rutherford as they learn the ins and outs of interstellar diplomacy. Shenanigans are guaranteed!

Be sure to check out TV Fanatic's review after every episode and let us know if this show "MAKES IT SO."

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

The season ends with the penultimate episode (GO AWAY, COVID-19) and it's end-to-end exciting as The Candlemaker manifests and Dorothy is the world's only hope to survive. Will she shoulder this huge responsibility that Niles has done NOTHING to prepare her for?

Meanwhile, some time in the Well provides Jane with insights on Miranda's time as primary as well as what gave rise to Jane's own emergence. The Underground's about to become even more confusing...

Come back to TV Fanatic for our review and let us know how/if you think Doom Patrol Season 2 will wrap up this adventure!

Friday, August 7

8/7c Love After Lockup (WE TV)

Love is in the air or are these people a bunch of opportunists and suckers?

Scott looks for Lindsey, while Destinie catches Shawn in a huge lie.

A condition of his parole upsets Maurice, meanwhile Tyrice has to deal with his family's disapproval over the "love of his life."

