Your Honor Teaser: Bryan Cranston Toplines Showtime Miniseries

Bryan Cranston is returning to the small screen.

Nearly a year after rounding out its cast, Showtime has dropped the first teaser for miniseries Your Honor.

The series comes from Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife).

Your Honor is a legal thriller set in New Orleans. Cranston is attached to star as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run.

The horrifying event leads to “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices,” according to the official logline.

“Peter, Michelle, and Robert have crafted an original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion, and moral complexity,” Gary Levine, Showtime’s President of Entertainment, said in a statement when the show got the green light.

“And we are simply ecstatic that Bryan Cranston, one of the planet’s finest actors, shares our enthusiasm and has agreed to play the lead.”

The cast of the ensemble also includes Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name, Shirley), Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Mick, The Night Of), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Da 5 Bloods, Atlanta), and Hope Davis (Love Life, Wayward Pines).

The teaser features the Breaking Bad in a very different role.

Cranston’s character comforts his son and warns him:

“Don’t tell anyone. Not ever.”

He also gets rid of some evidence, so there's that.

“I can keep you safe if no one ever hears about it.”

The series actually looks very similar to the Apple TV+ drama Defending Jacob, so maybe this is being released a little too soon after that show.

Then again, Showtime is not offering up a premiere date as of yet.

The teaser notes "coming soon" at the end, so we're in for a wait for the new show.

It's possible that the show is still in production, which would not be that surprising when you consider that TV shows shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the clip below.

