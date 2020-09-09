9-1-1: Lone Star Will Return Without THIS Lead

If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we cannot have nice things.

Now you can add the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star to things that have suffered as a result of the coronavirus response.

One of its leads will not be returning, and we're kind of heartbroken about it.

When the show returns, Liv Tyler's Michelle Blake will be nowhere to be seen.

Deadline first reported this disconcerting news, but they did point out the positives to this adjustment.

Just like Connie Britton at the end of 9-1-1 Season 1, the door will be open for Tyler to return as Michelle in the future. Let's just hope it's not in the midst of a disaster like we saw with Britton's character on the mothership.

Additionally, Gina Torres was cast as the Paramedic Captain, Tommy Vega, and I feel confident that in her very capable hands, the paramedics will still be well represented.

And Torres will surely hold her own against male lead, Rob Lowe, beautifully.

So, why is Tyler leaving? Well, she's not a resident of the United States.

If you've been reading TV Fanatic, then you know how difficult it has been for actors who would outside of the US.

The CW stars, many of whom are US citizens working on shows that film in Canada, have to commit to extended periods over the border because of quarantine.

With two-week quarantines required, it deeply effects production time and strands actors far from their friends and family for extended periods.

For 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1, Tyler was crossing the Atlantic from her home in London, which shares with her partner and children, a four-year-old and a five-year-old.

It's hard enough to fly such distance and be apart from your family, but when times are as uncertain as they are in 2020, and you don't know when the next lockdown might occur, choosing family over work is a scenario many might face.

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of 911: Lone Star,” said series co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Tim Minear.

“We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”

The good news is that Michelle's story came to a natural conclusion during the first season. While there was plenty left for her to do, Michelle's main arc concerned the loss of her sister, a storyline that was wrapped with a satisfying conclusion.

What do you think about this news? Will you miss Tyler's presence on the show?

We're sure this isn't the last time we'll hear of similar circumstances, but we're keeping our fingers crossed nonetheless.

