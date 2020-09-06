90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 13 Review: The Meeting

Not all couples are built to last, and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 13 highlighted that flawlessly.

A relationship crumbled for good, while others are hanging by a thread.

It makes for great TV, but it's unsettling to watch relationships fall apart.

Let's get down to it!

The Demise of Joltee

We knew it was coming, but I didn't expect it to be this tough.

Colt is the worst. He manipulated Jess into forgiving him, only to drop another huge bombshell on her.

His behavior is becoming a pattern, and it's the exact same way he treated Larissa during their time together.

That's not to say Larissa was totally innocent. It was like the two of them fed off the drama, but Jess is very different.

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online, you know she's been trying to make it work, and despite lashing out at Colt, she's had enough.

You know something's up when even Debbie hugs Jess. Those two HATE each other, but it was an unsettling scene.

The only good thing to come from this relationship is the friendship between Jess and Larissa.

Colt would love nothing more than for them to be enemies, but them carving a friendship is a big middle finger to him, and I'm here for it.

Andrei's Past Revealed

The trip to Moldova has been bizarre. There's really no other way to explain it, what with the way Libby's family trashed the place and fished for answers about his past.

Andrei has shown a lot of restraint with the family, so they are still crossing a line.

Some things are not supposed to be televised, and his explanation about how corrupt the law enforcement is in Moldova was eye-opening.

However, Libby's heightened reaction was a bit much? We know Libby was an actress at one point, having appeared on Homeland.

But Andrei said he told her everything, and I believe him. These two need to stop wallowing in the past, and embrace their life together.

It's possible they are being more dramatic to snag a spinoff. They have a lot of fans, so it wouldn't be surprising if TLC rewarded them with such a series.

We've already had The Family Chantel and Darcey & Stacey, both of which have strong ratings.

Paul Takes Karine on a Poo Date

There's been something off about Paul and Karine for a while now, but Paul taking Karine to poo filtration facility to show off how the water is cleaner in America was horrible.

It was like he thought that would make Karine gasp at the prospect of Brazil because the water is not as clean.

All Karine wanted was for Paul to find a job, but he's not open and honest with her about everything.

He understands Karine is running out of patience, and that's probably why he offered to go on a vacation to Brazil with her.

She's homesick, isn't adapting to life in the U.S., and has no friends over there. It's an unfortunate situation, but one Paul has not thought out well enough.

What will happen in Brazil? I have no clue, but there's always drama with Paul.

Can Therapy Save Asuelu and Kalani's Relationship?

Kalani made it clear that she was over all the insanity with Asuelu, but she's taking the therapy route to see whether they can fix things.

There's a disconnect between them, and it's largely because Asuelu cries like a little kid when Kalani asks him to adult.

It's bizarre that Kalani is essentially raising three children, and Asuelu can't seem to get away from the fact that Kalani doesn't get along with his family.

Their relationship is hanging by a literal thread, and if therapy can't help them, nothing can.

Can Syngin and Tania Like Leave the Show?

Syngin and Tania had a turbulent beginning to their relationship, and it looks like it's going to be an even more turbulent end.

They are two very different people, who want different things in life, and it's blatantly obvious they are not going to be able to make things work.

Tania wants stability and to have a direction in life, while Syngin wants to get drunk and go with the flow.

He's more laid back to the point that Tania feels like she needs to step in to call the shots, and it's unpleasant that everyone hates that about her.

Maybe if Syngin took an interest in Tania, instead of complaining about her trying to steer their relationship in the right direction, they would get somewhere.

Every single episode, they are a part of results in them yelling at each other, and that's probably why it seems like their presence in recent episodes has been scaled back.

This was another middle of the road episode. Aside from Jess and Colt breaking up, it was a weak installment that lacked the spark of the earlier episodes.

Maybe the season is just too big and should be edited to have a more streamlined chain of events because this series is starting to become a chore.

What did you think of Jess and Colt's split? Will it stick? Do you like that Jess and Larissa are friends now?

Which could do you expect to split?

Hit the comments below.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? continues Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.