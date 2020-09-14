90 Day Fiance Star Jess Caroline Claims She Lost Her Job Because of Colt Johnson

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 has delivered some stunning drama, but it also introduced us to Jess Caroline, the new girlfriend of Colt Johnson.

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online, you know that Jess and Colt recently split when Jess realized Colt had been lying to her.

Now that the breakup has played out on the series, Caroline is opening up about how she really felt after her relationship with the Las Vegas native.

"I would like to talk about some of things I went through in my past relationship that left marks on me til this day," she explained at the top of a lengthy Instagram post.

"I know so many women go through that too and maybe this can help someone out there," she said, before saying that her relationship with Colt was abusive, and that "I couldn't even recognize myself anymore."

"I lost my identity, cried a lot, was unhappy and started to question whether I was crazy like he said so many times," said in the post.

"Every day I went to sleep sad and woke up sad," she characterizes of the months long relationship.

"He denied all of the lies and made me believe I was out of my mind, played tricks on me, sayed he loved me in a minute and hated me and called me a whore in the other.

Caroline went on to say that he also tried to ruin her life.

"His demeanor was extremely passive aggressive and bipolar. Then, to destroy my reputation and self steem, leaked my private pictures I trusted him with, sent it to friends and made me loose my job."

Once again trying to destroy my life. I went into deep depression and til this day I go to therapy to try to get over it and to get back to my happy old self."

"But I made it, girls," she said on a somewhat hopeful note.

"If you find yourself in this situation where you don’t feel loved and deeply appreciated, LEAVE HIS ASS. You deserve SO MUCH more."

"Never let a man tell you who you are. The fight is big and the results are slow, but you will find happiness like I did," the red-head says to her followers.

"Nothing is worth your stress! Trust your girlfriends and never settle for a man that doesn’t make you feel like the best person alive."

Jess previously opened up about Colt sharing private pictures she sent him around the web.

On a recent episode of the series, Jess learned that Colt was also sending nudes of himself to women across the internet.

What do you think of these comments from Jess about her time with Colt?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.