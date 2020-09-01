Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love & The Big Show Show Both Canceled at Netflix

It's game over for another two Netflix shows.

The streamer has pulled the plug on both The Big Show Show and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, according to Deadline.

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love (also known as The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) starred Paulina Chávez as “the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics genius engineer and rocket scientist,” per the series’ official description.

“[When she] gets the chance to work for a prestigious company, she moves across the country to live with her fun-loving Uncle Victor, a pro football player turned high school coach who’s never met a responsibility he can’t shirk.”

The first part premiered in February, with Part 2 following in July.

The Big Show Show, which launched on April 6, was led by Paul Wight (aka WWE Superstar The Big Show) as a fictional version of himself, as well as Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, and Lily Brooks O’Briant.

“When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted,” reads the show’s official logline.

“Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”

While both shows have been canceled, there is still some good news:

Both series managed to film standalone Christmas episodes that will air as part of the streamer's holiday programming later this year.

Unfortunately, these episodes will not bring closure to the storylines because they were planned from the get-go and shot alongside their initial seasons.

Still, it's great to know fans will get one more episode with these shows.

No decision has been given for the cancellations, but they come weeks after the streamer pulled the plug on I Am Not Okay With This and The Society due to concerns about COVID-19.

Altered Carbon was given the boot just days ago, but Netflix did not offer up a reason for pulling the plug on that show.

What are your thoughts on these cancellations? Did you watch either show?

