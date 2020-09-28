Batwoman: First Look at Javicia Leslie in Title Role

Javicia Leslie is The CW's Batwoman 2.0.

That much we've known for weeks now.

On Friday, Leslie offered fans their first glimpse at her dressed up for the hit drama's second season, after replacing Ruby Rose.

“Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go,” Leslie wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of the same suit Ruby Rose wore on Batwoman Season 1, before cautioning:

“But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit.”

The good news is that a new costume is in the works, so Javicia will be able to get a new spin on the iconic outfit for her Ryan Wilder character.

“Caroline and I were talking about how important it is that if we’re going to have a Black Batwoman, that she needs to be, like, a sista when she becomes Batwoman,” Leslie said earlier this month at DC FanDome.

“It’s important for her to feel like the silhouette of her could still look like that, with natural textured hair and things like that.”

Leslie said at the time that she had been sharing her favorite fan art with Dries, for inspiration.

Dries said that "it's going to be a bit of an evolution" for the suit.

"We’ll see the suit evolve early on in the season. Ryan is like, ‘For me to feel empowered in this thing, it needs to feel like it’s representing something I’m fighting for.’”

"She's likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed," reads the casting breakdown for Ryan Wilder.

"With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits."

"Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined."

"An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero."

Ruby Rose announced she was quitting the series shortly after its first season wrapped.

Season 2 is set to launch in January 2021.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.