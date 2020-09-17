Big Brother Fans Accuse Memphis Garrett of Using the N-Word, Demand His Removal

What was supposed to be the saving grace of summer TV is turning into the most controversial season to date.

Yes, we're talking about Big Brother: All Stars.

The CBS reality series has a 24-7 life feed, which allows viewers to keep up with what's happening inside the most famous house on all of TV.

Late on Wednesday night, Memphis Garrett, was caught having a chat with Cody Calafiore about fellow houseguest David Alexander, who is Black.

Many viewers have reacted via social media believe they heard him say, "Dude, David's a n****r," but was stopped before completing his sentence by Cody making a signal with his hand.

Another camera angle of the incident seemingly shows Memphis make a face right after allegedly using the slur, which further fueled the fire with fans that he said it.

A petition has been created on Change.org, demanding for his removal from the series.

"Memphis Garrett, a contestant on Big Brother: All-Stars has said and done racially charged things to another contestant on the show, David Alexandar," the petition's creator wrote.

"He called referred to him as "boy" in a demeaning way and put him on slop to get him to "blow up" and act crazy. This is disgusting and there are no excuses for this. At. All."

Garrett, who is from Tennessee, has not commented on the incident on the feeds since.

This is not the first controversy Garrett has been embroiled in this season.

Several houseguests were under fire for mocking autistic houseguest Ian Terry earlier this season.

Memphis, Christmas Abbott, Dani Briones, and Nicole Franzel were spotted on the feeds laughing at the way Ian soothes himself by rocking back and forth.

Memphis went as far as comparing Ian to the young boy from The Shining, mimicking the child's "Red rum" line.

"It stresses me out," Memphis said at the time, adding that it "scares me."

He said he may have nightmares of Ian rocking at the end of his bed.

In a conversation with Nicole, Dani had her own comments about Ian, saying that watching him rock back and forth stressed her out.

"I can't even look at him sometimes because his constant movement, it stresses me out. Do you feel like that?" Dani asked her friend.

"Yeah I do sometimes," Nicole responded.

"I feel mean saying that, but I'll literally have to move to a point where I can't see him out of my peripheral vision," Dani added.

Big Brother continues tonight at 8/7c on CBS.

