Big Sky: ABC Drops Deadly Promo for New Fall Drama

A killer pursuit kicks off on ABC later this year.

The network dropped its first trailer for The Big Sky on Sunday night, and while it may look like a new season of Secrets and Lies, it's a new show entirely.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) comes Big Sky, a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner during the first season.

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan and C.J. Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

A+E Studios is the award-winning studio unit of the global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

The cast includes Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

The series is one of many to recently return to production, so it means ABC will be able to launch it later this year.

The network recently confirmed it would launch Tuesday, November 17 at 10/9c out of The Bachelorette.

The cast alone is enough reason to tune in. Winnick is coming off her six-season run on Vikings, while Bunbury and Phillippe are returning to the small screen following the cancellations of their most recent series.

Lynch was a bright spot during American Horror Story Season 9, so it should be fun to see how it all plays out when the series debuts.

Have a look at the promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.