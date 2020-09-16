Chicago Fire Casts New Paramedic Following Latest Departure

Firehouse 51 is getting a new paramedic.

The NBC juggernaut has cast Vagrant Queen actress Adriyan Rae as Gianna Mackey for its ninth season, according to Deadline.

What's more, Rae has been set as a series regular from the jump, so fans will have a lot of time to get to know Gianna.

Mackey is described as "a lovable troublemaker with a twinkle in her eye", while also being "charming, scrappy, fun, witty and good-natured."

While best known for her role on Vagrant Queen, in which she played the lead actress of Elida in the one and done series, she has also appeared on Fatal Attraction, Atlanta, Star, Brockmire, American Soul, and Light as a Feather.

On the big screen, she has had roles on Burning Sands and Superfly.

Vagrant Queen was canceled after a single season this year by Syfy amid low ratings, but the show did garner a vocal audience throughout its short time on the air.

Syfy, as a whole, has been changing focus in recent months, announcing the conclusions of several beloved series.

Annie Ilonzeh, who played Emily Foster during Chicago Fire Season 8, was previously confirmed to be exiting the series ahead of its ninth season.

If you watch Chicago Fire online, you know Foster announced she would be leaving Firehouse 51 after realizing she wanted to pursue her dream of returning to medical school.

Chicago Fire has brought back characters who have left before, so there's a chance she could pop back up down the line, possibly with a role on spinoff Chicago Med.

It was also recently announced that Daniel Kyri, who has played firefighter Darren Ritter since Chicago Fire Season 7, has been upped to series regular.

Deadline reported that news exclusively.

"Ritter has become a big part of Firehouse 51, and Daniel plays him with a sincerity and depth that always makes the room excited to write for him. Expect to see some big Ritter action in Season 9," showrunner Derek Haas told the outlet.

Chicago Fire is set to return Wednesday, November 11.

