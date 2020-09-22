Chicago PD Fills Vacancy With Nicole Ari Parker: Who Will She Play?

An Empire veteran has found her next TV role. 

Per TV Line, Nicole Ari Parker is set to recur on Chicago PD as Superintendent Samantha Miller. 

The deputy superintendent hails from Atlanta and is described as “a progressive, ardent proponent of police reform.” 

“She wants to help Voight and Intelligence adapt to the new reality, but will not tolerate breaches of the new police guidelines and protocols.”

Parker will first appear on Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 1, which is currently set to return Wednesday, November 11, in its usual 10/9c slot. 

Parker has appeared on a string of hit TV shows, including Soul Food and, of course, Empire. 

Parker first appeared on Empire Season 4 in a recurring role as Giselle Barker, but the character was a big hit with viewers. 

She was promoted to series regular for Empire Season 5 and remained with the series for its sixth and final season. 

However, her character did not get much of a goodbye after FOX scrapped the final two episodes of the series due to COVID-19. 

The series finale didn't resolve any lingering plots, but still, the network appears to be moving ahead with a Cookie-centric spinoff. 

The casting news comes a little over a week after it was announced that Lisseth Chavez was stepping away from the series after one season in the role of Vanessa Rojas. 

Her exit coincided with the news that she had landed a series regular role on The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow. 

Chicago PD Season 7 was cut short by the pandemic that scuppered Empire's finale plans, meaning that several episodes were unproduced. 

The series is set to return to production in the coming days on a 15-episode Season 8, meaning that fans will finally have fresh episodes to look forward to in November. 

What are your thoughts on this latest casting scoop? 

Hit the comments below. 

Remember you can watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic. 

