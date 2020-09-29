Does Legacies' New Series Regular Spell Doom for The 100 Prequel?

Legacies Season 3 has postponed to 2021, but at least we know it plans to address some of the lingering plots from Legacies Season 2.

Deadline is reporting that Leo Howard, who played Sheriff Mac's son Ethan in three episodes of the sophomore run, has been promoted to series regular.

He was introduced early in the second season as Hope tried to blend in as a normal teenager at Mystic Falls High.

Unfortunately, the character all but disappeared shortly after, but it's possible there were plans to bring Ethan's storyline full circle in the episodes that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legacies Season 2 wrapped several episodes early due to the pandemic.

Howard recently appeared on the backdoor pilot for The 100 prequel, and played the role of August, a pivotal character who quickly got close to Callie.

Given that The CW has yet to confirm a pickup for the spinoff, it's possible the series is not moving forward at the network.

Then again, it's also possible that Howard's recurring deal with Legacies meant he could be upped to regular and that The Vampire Diaries/The Originals spinoff was in first position.

If The CW does pull the trigger on The 100 prequel, then Howard could pop up for an episode or two to wrap August's arc up, or he could be recast.

But given how deadly The 100 is, it wouldn't be surprising to find out that August has perished early into the apocalypse.

It would be difficult for Howard to appear on both shows regularly because Legacies shoots in Atlanta and The 100 prequel will be shooting in Canada if it goes to series.

All we can do is speculate for now.

