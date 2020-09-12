Doom Patrol Season 3 Confirmed, But it Won't Air on DC Universe

Doom Patrol Season 3 is officially happening, and we could not be more excited.

Doom Patrol Season 2 continued to deliver excellent superhero storylines, as well as riveting fight scenes, so it's good know more episodes are on the way.

The second season was cut short due to COVID-19, leaving fans with a season finale that was not planned.

What's more, Doom Patrol Season 3 is airing as a HBO Max exclusive, meaning that it is leaving DC Universe behind.

HBO Max announced the series was a top performer earlier this year, with the migration to the new streamer helping to introduce the show to a wider audience.

"On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor," showrunner Jeremy Carver said in a statement. The news was formally announced Saturday during the second day of WBTV's virtual DC FanDome event.

"And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max."

“Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most-watched Max originals on the platform,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike.

News of the show exiting DC Universe is not surprising. Despite zeroing in on superhero-tinged content, the streamer has been scaling back its offerings in recent months.

It canceled Swamp Thing after a single episode had aired, leading to questions about the future of the service.

Then, Stargirl became a joint effort between DC Universe and The CW, but the latter renewed the show for a second season, meaning it will no longer air on the destination that ordered it to series.

Harley Quinn, in similar fashion to Doom Patrol, has picked up a lot of recognition since launching on HBO Max, but the series is awaiting word on a third season renewal.

Titans has already been renewed for Season 3, but the series is more complicated because it has a lucrative distribution deal with Netflix outside the U.S.

This could present problems for a potential move to HBO Max.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.