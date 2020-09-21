Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Allegations as Series Returns: "Things Happened Here That Never Should Have"

Ellen DeGeneres kept her word and opened up about reports of a "toxic" work culture on her hit daytime talk show as it returned to the air on Monday.

Moments after declaring sarcastically that she had a "great... super terrific" summer with her double thumbs up, she addressed the reports leveled against the series.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said.

"I take that very seriously and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people that were affected."

"I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility. I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

The host said that the new season marks the beginning of a "new chapter," for the show and for her.

And she also had a response to the reports that she's not the woman people see on TV, saying "I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things."

Allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment, an investigation was triggered by WarnerMedia.

In the aftermath the series ousted executive producer Ed Glavin, head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.

All three names popped up in the initial reports about the show.

The series is turning over a new leaf by offering the staff various new benefits, including five days' paid time off, birthdays off, and even paid time off dor doctors' appointments and family events.

These are benefits you would expect from such a big show that turns in such a big profit for the network.

DeGeneres previously apologized to her staffers in town hall via Zoom. Many of the reports said that the host was not approachable in the workplace, and she addressed that.

"I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and try to learn from my mistakes," she said.

"I care about each and every one of you. I am grateful for each and every one of you. I feel like I’ve kind of let the ball drop a bit because I’m focused on the show, I go in and I do the show, and I’ve just let everybody to do their jobs – to run different departments," she said.

"And it just became a well-oiled machine, and I think that is the problem."

Watch the full clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.