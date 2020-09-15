Erin Andrews: 'I Felt Sorry for Myself' After Dancing With the Stars Firing

A new season of Dancing With the Stars got underway Monday night, but it did so without hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who were fired.

Andrews has already opened up about her ouster from the reality series, but she delved deeper into the matter on Monday's episode of the Token CEO podcast.

“I didn’t have much time to deal with it,” she explained.

“I got a phone call, we were on the putting green with my dog and my husband, and I got a call that said, ‘So-and-so from ABC wants to talk to you.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, s—t. This is it.'”

Andrews hosted the series from its 18th season through its 28th, but was cut as ABC wanted to take the series in a new creative direction.

“I felt sorry for myself, and I was like, this is a terrible time to lose my job because we don’t know when live television is coming back,” Andrews added.

“These are hard jobs to get. I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m a loser. This is really bad.’ And then you just start talking to other people from other networks and people who have production groups, and they’re like, ‘You’re going to find something.'”

"Nobody wants to be let go when it’s not on their terms,” she added, noting that her aim was to keep things in perspective, given how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted others.

“I did remind myself, by the way, there’s people that have such worse stuff going on right now,” she said.

“For me to be that selfish and think, ‘Oh my God, the world’s ending’ — people have lost multiple people in their families because of COVID.”

Despite being cut from DWTS, Erin says that she would welcome another job in the entertainment world with open arms.

The series returned Monday night with new host Tyra Banks leading the events, hosting a wealth of new contestants, including Chrishell Stause, Justina Machado, and Carole Baskin.

It was very different from recent episodes of the series, but there was a lot of dancing, so that's something, we guess!

