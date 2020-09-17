Grey's Anatomy Drops First Promo and Key Art for Season 17!

It's official...

Grey's Anatomy is returning this year.

Weeks after being pulled from ABC's fall schedule, the network announced earlier today that the beloved medical soap will return Thursday, November 12.

What's more, the premiere will be a two-hour affair, which is much-needed when you consider that Grey's Anatomy Season 16 was cut short and concluded way earlier than originally planned.

To celebrate the good news, ABC dropped a poster, as well as a teaser promo.

The series been known for its Meredith-centric posters over the years, and we're happy to report that Ellen Pompeo's beloved alter ego is the focus of the key art.

"Sometimes ... we all need saving," reads the tagline of the poster.

Meredith looks glum in the photo, and given that the most recent season wrapped with her questioning her feelings for her ex-boyfriend, DeLuca, while growing closer to Cormac Hayes, the Irish hunk Cristina sent her way, Meredith is probably going to be stuck in a love triangle.

However, the tagline could also hint at the global pandemic that shut the show down in the first place.

Showrunner, Krista Vernoff has confirmed the show will be addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're not surprised.

How could a medical drama skip it?

"We're going to address this pandemic for sure," Vernoff explained in an Emmys panel that was released earlier this summer.

"There's no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes."

“The doctors come in, and we’re the first people they’re talking to about these types of experiences they’re having,” she teased.

“They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they’re pale and they’re talking about it as war — a war that they were not trained for."

"And that’s been one of our big conversations about [Kevin McKidd’s] Owen [who served in the Army], that he’s actually trained for this in a way that most of the other doctors aren’t.”

“I feel like our show has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of those stories,” Vernoff continued.

As for the promo, it confirmed the show is returning to Thursdays, so that's a positive.

What do you think of the poster and teaser?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

