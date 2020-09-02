Grey's Anatomy Eyes Production Restart: When Could it Return?

The long days without Grey's Anatomy may soon be over.

Production on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is gearing up, and we could have fresh episodes to look forward to in the coming months.

Hooray, right?

Deadline is reporting that production is currently set to resume Tuesday, September 8 in Los Angeles.

The outlet notes, however, that this date could change because of the ongoing pandemic that brought the several industries to a halt earlier this year.

Production dates have been tied to the spike in COVID-19 cases over the summer, so there really is no telling whether episodes will be ready to air by the end of the year should officials decide to move the production date.

ABC previously announced that it intended to have Grey's Anatomy Season 17 as part of its fall schedule, but it went on to delay all of its returning scripted shows until later in the year.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 was forced to conclude several episodes early due to the pandemic.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work,” showrunner Krista Vernoff and producers said in a statement to the cast back when the shutdown was announced.

“Please take care of yourselves and each other.”

With ABC betting on having Grey's Anatomy on the air in the final quarter of the year, it really does need to return to production in the coming weeks, or it runs the risk of being pushed to 2021.

Like many medical dramas, Grey's Anatomy will be addressing the pandemic during Season 17.

Questions remain about whether it will be the final season for the juggernaut, but considering it remains ABC's most popular scripted series, the network will want to keep it around for a long time.

Grey's joins The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor, and The Big Sky as the ABC shows returning to production.

As the fall creeps up on the networks, they are adding acquisitions to the schedule to fill the gaps left by the little original scripted offerings.

What do you think of the show returning to production?

When do you think the show could return to the air?

Hit the comments.

