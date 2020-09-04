Jack Reacher Casts Titans' Alan Ritchson in Title Role

Alan Ritchson has lined up his next TV role, and it's a big one.

He's landed the title role on Amazon's Jack Reacher.

Ritchson is currently starring on DC Universe drama series Titans in the role of Hank Hall, aka Hawk.

He recurred on Titans Season 1, but was promoted to series regular for Titans Season 2, and is expected to appear on the forthcoming Titans Season 3.

There's no word yet on whether his role will be scaled back on the superhero drama's third season due to his new role.

Ritchson is also well-known for his one season run on Blood Drive, as well as playing superhero Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman on The CW's Smallville.

Jack Reacher nabbed a series order at the streamer earlier this year at Amazon's turn at the Television Critics Association.

Based on Lee Child's novels, the freshman season will follow The Killing Floor, the first Jack Reacher novel.

“Lee Child has created an incredible character and world,” Nick Santora, the series showrunner, said in a statement at the time of the series getting a formal pickup.

“It will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child’s books – and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series. He is the pulse of Reacher.”

Added Child, “It’s been great so far, but really, the fun starts here. By now I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me.”

"Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series is a global phenomenon with one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, and a perfect fit for Amazon Studios’ slate of bold, character-driven series,” Jennifer Salke said.

“We look forward to expanding the of the Jack Reacher universe and bringing more thrilling action to our Amazon Prime Video audience.”

More casting details will be revealed down the line.

