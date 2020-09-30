Justice for Jihoon? 90 Day Fiance Star Speaks Out Against Allegations!

Jihoon and Deavan's split is one of the ugliest and messiest breakups of the franchise.

If you watch 90 Day Fiance The Other Way online, then you know their marriage was hanging on by a thread.

Deavan was threatening to leave Korea multiple times when she felt Jihoon was unemployed and making. The financial woes, language barrier, and their families were all tearing the couple apart.

And that's before Deavan (and the kids) spent the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic trapped in Korea.

Despite the two of them appearing on stable grounds during 90 Day Fiance Season 2 Episode 14, fans of the show discovered pretty quickly that the pair had split up.

Deavan returned to America with the kids, and she even had a new Korean-American boyfriend. But things took a worse turn as news of child abuse allegations arose.

Deavan is active on social media and always responsive with fans, so when many questioned why she would take Jihoon's son away from him on Instagram, she responded:

“You don’t know what happened behind closed doors, you don’t know the type of evil that happened. I’m sick of being attacked and blamed and being told I’m [a] horrible person and I took my son away. You guys don’t know the half of it."

Despite launching serious allegations, Deavan has not formally pressed charges. But because of the situation, neither Jihoon nor Deavan will appear on the Tell-All special.

Jihoon has took to his Instagram Stories September 28 to address some of the rumors circulating the web.

Jihoon denies that his parents abused Drascilla. He also denied that he wasn't working. He mentioned that he was going to school to work as a tile maker, but he didn't have the money to pay for it right away, so he had to quit and find a job that paid instantly.

Fans have wondered about some changes that Jihoon has made on himself, and he explained that "Deavan had a new man, even though we were still married, and this hurt very badly. I though Deavan had left me because I was a nobody, so I invested in myself because I wanted to make myself a better person."

He mentioned that he was not happy after the break-up as many had speculated.

"It's so hard to pretend to be bright on the outside. It's so hard that I eat one meal a day. But in order to meet Taeyang later, I want to live only on the positive side and think about seeing him. Being alone is so painful. I miss Taeyang so much and I want to hug him. I feel broken without Taeyang after not being together for a year."

Deavan's new boyfriend has spent ample time with her son, and she even posted a picture of him holding Taeyang while wearing matching outfits. It explains why Jihoon also went out to say, "But now another man is pretending to be Taeyang's father and my wife's husband."

Delving into the allegations that he was somehow abusive to Deavan's notoriously unruly daughter, Jihoon shared that Deavan expects him to be a father to Drascilla. Drascilla even called him "dad" in Korean.

But he said that Deavan never wanted him to show Drascialla right from wrong or ever discipline her. He said Deavan never accepted any help disciplining the young girl.

According to Jihoon, they enrolled Drascilla in a school in Korea.

"I would get calls from the director that Drascialla was hitting, spitting, screaming, and pulling other kids' hair and the teachers. So I would come down to the school and try to talk to her the best I could. She wouldn't listen."

He admitted that he tugged her hair and asked her if she liked it when someone did the same to her, but Drascilla never understood or stopped.

He asked, "how could I be a father to a child... but when when I tried to be a father, Deavan said I was in the wrong and hurt her child?" Jihoon shares that he has written statements to back him up.

Despite Deavan's allegations, Jihoon says she never tried to contact his parents at all. And she isn't co-parenting with him either. He stated that Deavan ignores his calls and won't Facetime with him so he could see his son.

It's made him sad and depressed, and when he tried to explain that in a conversation, their translation was off. As we've seen over the season, their translation app has often poorly translated their conversations and often ignited issues.

He expressed frustration because "she was not willing to learn Korean. I was trying everything I could to learn English. And I still was not good enough in her eyes."

Jihoon described when he and Deavan broke up. He said she called him and said she would kill herself if she couldn't leave for America. According to Jihoon, he left work that day to run home to comfort her. He even told her the kids could stay with him, and he and his parents would take care of them, but she chose to take them with her.

Subsequently, he was fired from his job because of leaving, and then later on accusations were thrown at him about Drascilla.

Jihoon implies that Deavan has been trying to use Korean and American laws against him and has tried to convince him that he doesn't have any rights. In South Korea, child abuse is punishable by a minimum of five years if it's the truth.

Over to you, 90 Day Fanatics. What are your thoughts on these recent developments and allegations? Do you believe Jihoon?

90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 2 continues October 11.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.