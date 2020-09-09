A Teacher Trailer: Kate Mara Gets Tangled Up With a Student in FX on Hulu Limited Series

Well, that escalated quickly.

FX on Wednesday dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming Hulu exclusive, A Teacher, and it's poised to be a drama filled with twists and turns.

The show is a limited series based on Hannah Fidell’s feature film of the same name and stars Kate Mara (American Horror Story) and Nick Robinson (Love, Simon).

The series explores the story behind the mugshot of a female high school teacher caught in an affair with her male student, revealing the complexities and consequences of these illegal relationships.

According to the official logline, Claire is “dissatisfied in her marriage [and] desperate for connection” when Eric takes an interest in her.

“The permanent damage left in the wake of [their] illicit affair becomes impossible for them, and their friends and family, to ignore.”

The cast also includes Ashley Zukerman (Succession) as Claire’s husband Matt, Adam David Thompson (The Sinner) as her estranged brother Nate, Marielle Scott (YOU) as fellow teacher Kathryn, Rya Ingrid Kihlstedt (Charmed) as Eric’s mother Sandy, and Shane Harper (Hightown), and Dylan Schmid (Snowpiercer) as Eric’s best friends Logan and Josh.

“Hannah Fidell is an exceptional filmmaker we have long admired for her intuitive ability to bring complex stories to life with depth and grace,” said Gina Balian when the series was ordered last year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hannah, Kate Mara, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman and Danny Brocklehurst to adapt A Teacher into a limited series for FX, with Kate leading an extraordinary cast along with Nick Robinson.”

“Working with FX - truly the home of all my favorite shows - on A Teacher is a dream come true,” said Fidell.

“I couldn't ask for a more perfect partner who, from day one, has understood and embraced the inherenent complexities and nuance required for such subject matter.”

The series debuts November 10.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.