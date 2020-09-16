Lifetime's Ruby Trailer: First Look at the Star-Studded Cast for the Latest V.C. Andrews Adaptation!

Lifetime Fanatics and V.C. Andrews's fans are in for a treat.

While they haven't released an official airdate for Ruby, the first film in the V.C. Andrews' Landry Family series, it has been revealed that the films are currently in production.

The good news is that we can anticipate the films airing in 2021.

As per usual, for the franchise, the Landry Family series is jam-packed with a star-studded cast of talented and familiar faces.

Twins Raechelle Banno from Pandora and Karina Banno from The Letdown will play Ruby and her mysterious twin.

The film will also star Naomi Judd, Crystal Fox, Gil Bellows, and Deborah Cox.

They will round off the cast that also includes Lauralee Bell, Sam Duke, Ty Wood, Serge Houde, Liza Huget, Mason Temple, Ducan Ollerenshaw, Paula Goroday, Marc-Anthony Messiah, Veena Sood, Bob Frazer, Eric Vincent, and Caroline Yonge.

The Landry Family four-part series (Ruby, Pearl in the Mist, All that Glitters, and Hidden Jewel) is the second highest-selling series from V.C. Andrews.

The tagline reads:

Ruby Landry, born in the Lousiana Bayou and watched over by her loving Grandmère Catherine (Judd). Ruby is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart, Paul Tate, but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother's death often creep into Ruby's mind.

As dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves when Paul's parents forbid him from seeing Ruby, Ruby is further devastated when her beloved Grandmère passes away.

Forced to flee to New Orleans from the bayou, Ruby searches for her estranged father (Bellows), one of the richest men in the city, as she clings to her memories of Paul and their forbidden love.

The Casteel Saga following Heaven was a huge hit, and we covered all four films: Heaven, Dark Angel, Gates of Paradise, and Web of Dreams.

Stay tuned for coverage of the Landry Saga as well!

Check out the trailer for Ruby below! Hit the comments with your thoughts and reactions.

