Lucifer Season 5A: 13 Deckerstar Moments That Made Us Lose Our Minds

If you're a die-hard Lucifer fan, chances are you finished the first half of Lucifer Season 5 the day Netflix released it.

The slow burn between Lucifer and Chloe has always been one of the show's main focuses, but the will they/won't they aspect of their relationship has come to an end.

Spoiler alert: they will.

When binging a show as excellent as Lucifer, it's hard not to get overwhelmed by everything you're witnessing at once.

We decided to go back and reflect on the best Deckerstar moments of the season to fully appreciate how they finally giving in to their feelings for one another.

Check out 13 Deckerstar moments that made us lose our minds during Lucifer 5A!

The Piano Kiss

Chloe and Lucifer's best scenes always take place at Lucifer's piano.

The piano was the spot they had one of their first moments of true connection back on Lucifer Season 1. Therefore, it only felt right that it was where they'd share their first kiss after Lucifer returned.

The kiss was everything we could have hoped for, and the actors did an incredible job of capturing how much these two characters care about each other.

Chloe Wears Her Lucifer Necklace

Lucifer giving Chloe a necklace made from the bullet she shot him with on Lucifer Season 3 Episode 6, is still one of their best scenes to date.

Therefore, her wearing the necklace as a way to hold onto him hurt in all the best and worst ways.

It was a reminder that even though Lucifer was gone, Chloe would never stop loving him.

Chloe Realizes Michael Is Impersonating Lucifer

I'll admit that I had some hesitation when the Michael plotline was first revealed in the Lucifer Season 5 Trailer. Chloe being deceived by Lucifer's twin brother wasn't a plotline I was looking forward to.

However, the Lucifer writers proved me wrong by using Michael to further emphasize how well Chloe knows the real Lucifer.

From the moment she first kissed Michael, she could tell something was off. But "Lucifer" cheating on her with Maze confirmed all her suspicions. The last ten minutes of Lucifer Season 5 Episode 2 had us all quaking in our boots as Chloe revealed to Michael and the audience that she had been playing him the entire time.

It was a win for Deckerstar nation!

The Real Lucifer Reunites With Chloe

Thankfully, it took less than a minute for Chloe to realize the real Lucifer was standing in front of her.

Then again, we really shouldn't be surprised given how easily Chloe saw through Michael's charade.

Their hug was incredible, and it was more than satisfying to see the two finally reunited after so much heartbreak.

Lucifer And Chloe Realize God's True Gift

A huge bomb was dropped on Lucifer Season 2, which made Lucifer fight his feelings for Chloe for so long. Since Chloe was God's gift to him, Lucifer feared that Chloe's feelings weren't her own.

Because of Lucifer Season 3 Episode 26, the audience knows that Lucifer and Chloe would have connected whether God put Chloe in Lucifer's path or not. However, this wasn't something the characters were made aware of.

After finally finding out the truth, Chloe also worries about her free will and if her love for Lucifer is real. But Amendial's theory provided a better explanation than we could have ever imagined.

God's gift wasn't Chloe's love for him. It was Chloe's ability to see him for who he really was when everyone else couldn't. It was up to Chloe whether to love him or not, but no matter what, he'd know that she accepted or rejected the real him.

The Long-Awaited Sex Scene

Lucifer fans have been waiting five years for Lucifer and Chloe to do the deed.

Ever since Chloe claimed she would only sleep with Lucifer if hell froze over, we were waiting to see if her statement would turn out to be an ironic one.

As Lucifer brought up himself, it was, and the two finally slept together in an unforgettable scene on Lucifer Season 5 Episode 6.

"My Clever Detective"

The knowledge that Lucifer hadn't seen Chloe for thousands of years made this scene hit even harder than we were expecting.

It makes sense that time passes slowly in hell to make the torture even more excruciating, but we had no idea that Lucifer would have to go so long without seeing Chloe.

Despite how much time he spent away from her, Lucifer still looked at Chloe like she was the most precious thing in the universe. Because, to him, she is. Lucifer calling her "my clever detective," made us want to cry our eyes out.

The Rescue Kiss

Lucifer and Chloe have rescued each other many times before, but this time it ended a little bit differently.

Rather than a tap of reassurance or a look of affection, Chloe immediately ran into Lucifer's arms and kissed him.

The look on Lucifer's face while he hugged her was one of pure relief, and there was no mistaking how happy he was to have Chloe back in his arms.

Chloe Holds Lucifer's Hand

Sexy scenes are great and all, but sometimes the best moments are the soft ones.

Lucifer and Chloe holding hands in public was the cutest thing that we've ever seen. The two of them may have shown affection before, but something about this particular instance felt shiny and new.

Rather than being overwhelmed by angst, they were just a happy couple in a normal relationship.

Lucifer And Chloe Can't Stop Being Affectionate

It's fair to say that Lucifer Season 5 Episode 6 was called "Blue Ballz" for more reason than one.

After their kiss broke down the walls between them, Chloe and Lucifer couldn't keep their eyes off of each other.

It's a shame their time alone was cut short when Chloe received a work call, but Lucifer and Chloe lusting out in the open was worth it.

Chloe Gets Protective Of Lucifer

No one touches Chloe Decker's boyfriend and gets away with it. Not even the father of her child.

What Dan did wasn't completely out of the left field, given that he saw Lucifer's devil face, and an actual angel came down from heaven and convinced him his family was in danger. But, still, it would've been nice if he had at least talked to Chloe about it first.

We hate when our bracelet bros fight.

The Morning After Scene

This installment should've started with a "cuteness overload" warning. After watching them deny their feelings for so long, such an adorable and casual scene was like a shock to the system.

There were times when it felt like it would be impossible for Deckerstar to reach this stage in their relationship, but it happened right before our very eyes.

Lucifer tickling Chloe in bed while she laughed and debated what to get them for breakfast was a domestic moment we never knew we needed.

Lucifer Almost Says It Back

Chloe's love confession on Lucifer Season 4 Episode 10 had our hearts singing with joy. But, for some reason, Lucifer didn't say it back. At least, not in so many words.

My first love was never Eve. It was you, Chloe. It always has been. Lucifer Permalink: It was you, Chloe. It always has been.

Permalink: It was you, Chloe. It always has been.

It seemed rather self-explanatory that Lucifer was in love with Chloe. He did go to hell and back for her. Literally. But it's always nice to hear the words. And right when Lucifer was about to say them, Chloe was frozen along with the rest of the precinct.

That really made us lose our minds.

It's your turn, Deckerstar shippers!

Are you happy Lucifer and Chloe finally called things official? Was it everything you hoped for?

Drop a comment down below and let us know your favorite scenes of the season!

And don't forget that you can watch Lucifer online right here at TV Fanatic!

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.