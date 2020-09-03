Marie Osmond Reveals Why She's Leaving The Talk

Marie Osmond will be doing less talking for the world to see.

Osmond is bowing out of her role as co-host of CBS daytime chat show, The Talk.

The news means that Osmond stayed with the show for a single season.

However, before becoming a permanent host, she did appear on the show more than 30 times as a guest.

In a post on Instagram, the star confirmed her exit, and hinted that she will be spending more time with her family.

“My husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982,” she shared.

“So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

While she is leaving the show behind, she is said to be working on “several projects” with former Talk EP John Redmann, whose own exit from the series was revealed earlier this summer.

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement.

“We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

Osmond stepped into a permanent role on the show to fill the void left by Sara Gilbert's departure.

“After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” Osmond said in a statement when she accepted the job.

“I look forward to working with Sharon [Osbourne], Sheryl [Underwood], Eve and Carrie Ann [Inaba], who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family.”

The latest change comes following the exits of the aforementioned Gilbert, as well as the exits of Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen Moonves.

A replacement for Osmond will be revealed later this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.