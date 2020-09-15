Moonbase 8: First Look and Premiere Date for Showtime's Fred Armisen Comedy!

Showtime has set a premiere date for its new half-hour comedy series Moonbase 8.

The series, which stars Emmy(R) nominee Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) and, Golden Globe(R) and Academy Award(R) nominee John C. Reilly (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story), will premiere on Sunday, November 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Emmy nominee Jonathan Krisel (Baskets), who also serves as series director.

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA's Moon Base Simulator, Moonbase 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission.

While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel.

Moonbase 8 is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions. In addition to Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Krisel, Moonbase 8 is also executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24's Ravi Nandan and Inman Young.

The series nabbed a formal order at Showtime last month.

“In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander,” said Jana Winograde.

“While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless.”

At a time when TV offerings are diminishing, the star power of Moonbase 8 should benefit from that.

Have a look at the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.