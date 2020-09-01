NCIS: Los Angeles Stars Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J to EP Family Dance Competition for CBS

Two of the most beloved CBS stars are working together on a new dancing competition for the network.

NCIS: Los Angeles co-stars Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J are set to executive produce Come Dance With Me, a family dance competition series.

The series finds talented young dancers from across the country picking a family member (or other adult) who helped them realize their dance dreams to become their dance partner.

The aim of the game is to dance for a cash prize.

Each week, the youngsters will share their love of dancing with someone close to them “on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.”

“We believe this concept is fun for the whole family, especially given the number of children we both have,” said LL Cool L and O’Donnell in a statement.

“We reminisced about our kids’ dance lessons and how it would look if they had to teach us how to dance."

"What we noticed was, aside from the two-left-feet element, like most parents no one wants to let their kids down,” the pair's statement continued.

“The show is about being creative, having a good time and bringing families together through dance. It’s a fun show with a big heart!”

The series is being produced by CBS Television Studios and 3 Ball Productions.

“It’s inspiring to see the positive connection that exists between adults and children play out through dance,” added 3 Ball executive producer Reinout Oerlemans.

“Shepherding this show has been a labor of love, and the fact that it comes to CBS at a time when families are hungry for fun, uplifting entertainment is especially gratifying.”

No premiere date has been set, but it seems like the perfect show to produce quickly, especially when there are a lot of holes on the CBS schedule with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

What are your thoughts on the series?

Will you watch?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.