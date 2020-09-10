Netflix Orders Holiday Flick A Castle for Christmas Starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes

Netflix will have another Christmas rom-com on deck during the holidays.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes will be spreading some holiday cheer from Scotland.

The duo will lead A Castle for Christmas, which follows an American author, Sophie (Shields), who makes her way to Scotland, and immediately falls in love with a castle.

Yes, really.

Unfortunately, the owner, a Scottish Duke named Myles (Elwes), does not want to sell to a foreigner.

The duo butt heads as they try to come to some sort of resolution, but they "just may find more than they bargained for."

The outlet reports Mary Lambert, who brought Pet Sematary and The In Crowd to viewers, will direct the holiday flick.

More exciting is that the movie will be filmed on location in Scotland. As a Scotsman myself, I'm excited to see which locations are used, and how the country is portrayed.

Netflix has a seemingly infinite budget, so I'm betting there will be stunning visuals and everything in between.

The streamer is becoming more well-known for its movie slate, and if last year's Holiday in the Wild is anything to go by, we're in for another big treat.

That movie starred Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis. If you missed out on it, you should add it to your list.

Shields has appeared in a string of movies in TV shows, with her earning much praise for her roles on Suddenly Susan and Lipstick Jungle.

More recently, she appeared in a major recurring role on Law & Order: SVU Season 19.

As for Elwes, he's appeared in movies such as Liar Liar, A Christmas Carol, and No Strings Attached.

On the TV front, he's had roles on The X-Files, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Stranger Things.

