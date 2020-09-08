Oh, Baby! Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Gets Stunning Parting Gift

It's sad, but it's true.

Supernatural is fiming its last-ever installment.

The beloved CW drama will soon wrap its 15-season run, and series star Jensen Ackles will be driving away from the set with a big part of the series.

The actor revealed to Digital Spy that he'll get to keep his character's iconic Impala, the car that the Winchester boys have used on the show since its inception.

"As far as taking something on the final day, I will definitely be taking something that I've had my eye on since day one of Supernatural," Ackles told the outlet.

"But it's okay, I'm not stealing it. I got permission. I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They're going to let me drive home the Impala."

This means that, even though the series is over, Ackles will still have a major part of the show with him.

If you watch Supernatural online right via TV Fanatic, you know the car has survived various tussles throughout the show's 15-year run.

Supernatural Season 15's production was halted earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series recently returned to production on its final two episodes, and is slated to return in October.

According to the synopsis for the final episodes:

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its final season.

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean.

In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father.

But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with... anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.