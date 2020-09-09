Old-ish, Black-ish Spinoff Starring Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis in Development at ABC

The Black-ish franchise continues to expand at ABC.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, a third spinoff is in the works.

Titled Old-ish, it would focus on Laurence Fishburne's Earl "Pops" Johnson and Jenifer Lewis' Ruby Johnson, the parents of Anthony Anderson's Dre.

Fishburne has recurred on the original series since it kicked off, appearing in over 60 episodes.

Per the outlet, it will "follow Ruby and Earl as they give love a second chance."

"When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of L.A., they'll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again."

The first spinoff, Grown-ish, started its life as an ABC pilot, but was shifted to Freeform after the network felt it skewed too young.

The series is a hit for the cabler, and will enter its fourth season in 2021.

The second spinoff, Mixed-ish bowed on ABC last fall, and was a success story for the network.

Season 2 has been ordered and it is set to premiere in 2021.

The Black-ish franchise has been a decent performer for the network, but the series entering development comes after series creator Kenya Barris departed the network for a lucrative deal at Netflix.

Still, the deal allows him to have a big creative involvement in the ABC franchise, and he is set to pen the script for the latest spinoff.

#blackAF, the prolific producer's first project for Netflix was also a success, and recently snagged a second season renewal.

Fishburne is well-known for his movie roles, as well as his appearances on Hannibal and CSI.

Lewis has been a firm favorite on Black-ish since her first appearance, and was promoted to series regular for its second season.

The parent series was originally slated to return in 2021, but ABC went back on the decision and gave the series a fall return.

What are your thoughts on a new spinoff?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.