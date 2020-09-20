One Chicago: Slimmed Down Seasons for NBC's Hit Trio

One Chicago is returning to NBC later this year, but each of the three shows will be returning with smaller seasons than usual.

Per Spoiler TV, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD will each have 15 episodes for their upcoming seasons.

A smaller episode order was expected given the late premiere dates for the shows, and because of COVID-19.

All three shows were forced to wrap up their most recent seasons earlier than planned due to quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

As a result, many expected to get the missing episodes tacked on to their next seasons, but that does not appear to be the case ... for now.

NBC could possibly increase the orders for each of the shows depening on a variety of factors, but it will all come down to how smoothly production is running when all three shows start back up.

Due to the nature of the shows, they have a lot of extras, and guest stars, so it could prove to be one of the trickier franchises to get back into production.

What we do know is that Chicago Med is set to be the first One Chicago series to enter production. Chicago Med Season 6 is currently set to enter production on September 22.

Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, on the other hand, are both targeting October 6 production dates, but we must stress that all of these dates are fluid.

The cast and crew of each of the shows will be self isolating ahead of production picking up in order to keep everyone safe, but some shows that have returned to production recently have been forced to stop all over again.

For Life is an example of this, but the show is still targeting a fall premiere date, so it's best to take these production dates with a pinch of salt ... for now.

All three shows are set to return November 11, and will, once again, lead NBC's Wednesday night sked.

We also know that each show will spend 10 days on shooting each episode. It's likely episodes will take longer to be produced because of the strict rules to maintain social distancing.

Still, it's good to know the long wait for fresh episodes is coming to an end.

