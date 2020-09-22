Paramount Rebrand Results in Cancellations: What Does it Mean for Yellowstone?

Another ViacomCBS brand is getting a revamp.

Just days after it was announced that CBS All Access was rebranding as Paramount+, it has been announced that Paramount Network is becoming Paramount Movie Network.

Variety first reported the news.

The plan is for the network to ditch long-form scripted series entirely in order to focus on made-for-TV flicks with big stars.

52 original movies per year are expected to air on the network, effectively per week.

Once per quarter, the network is aiming to air a miniseries or scripted series, but where does that leave Yellowstone?

Well, in a good spot, it seems.

The network still intends to air the series, but there is now the potential to spin off characters from those projects into their own films or sequels in the future.

It makes sense to keep Yellowstone around. It has been a bright spot for the network ever since its launch, growing exponentially in the years since its debut.

One idea being floated is to air two episodes of Yellowstone a night when it returns for Season 4.

Yellowstone Season 3 recently wrapped with 7.6 million viewers in Live + 3 to become the No. 1 most-watched cable telecast of the year.

“We’re doubling down on scripted but diversifying with made for TV movies, mini-series and blockbuster series with movie stars like Yellowstone” says Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands for ViacomCBS domestic media networks, in an interview with Variety.

“Made-for-TV movies provide all the creative upside and ability to work with great talent, without the full time commitment of a series or feature."

"Plus, we’re maximizing our investment because we can build a valuable library to use across our streaming, cable and global footprints.”

The decision to change focus also means that unscripted series such as Ink Master, Wife Swap, and Battle of the Fittest Couples are all getting canceled.

