Power Book II Ghost Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

The first Power spinoff is a hit.

Starz has placed an early second season order for Power Book II: Ghost just weeks after its record-breaking premiere.

Power creator Courtney Kemp shepherded the project, and is working on an additional three Power series for the premium cabler.

"The success of Ghost right out of the gate is a tribute to the quality of Courtney's storytelling, the strength of the Power franchise and the loyalty of our incredible fans," said Starz Programming president Christina Davis.

"What Courtney, Curtis and their team have accomplished in creating the Power universe is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a privilege to be able to continue the journey of Power with the audience and we look forward to delving deeper into this world in exciting new ways for many seasons to come."

Ghost is a sequel to Power following Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), who's grappling in a new world following the murder of his father — for which his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), is accused even though Tariq is the killer.

The expansive cast also includes Mary J. Blige, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Melanie Liburd, Justin Marcel McManus, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, and LaToya Tonodeo.

To date, Power Book II Ghost Season 1 Episode 1 has notched 7.5 million total viewers across all platforms.

Power Book II Ghost is the first series to reach that viewership metric.

"I am incredibly humbled by and grateful for the response from our Power fans — the best fans in the world, period," said Kemp.

"To have our fans return — and bring new viewers to the first spinoff in the Power universe — is a dream come true.

"Back in 2012, 50, Mark, and I were warned that a premium series with leads of color would never work for a global audience."

"But we've proven everyone wrong — and thanks to Starzplay, we have fans in the UK, France, Mexico, Brazil and beyond, all plugging into the Power universe."

"In the second season, Tariq's journey with the Tejada family will get even more complicated — and more dangerous — as he begins to understand the man he's going to become."

Added Jackson, "When I had the idea to create the Power universe I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force soon."

