Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Ordered to Series at HBO Max

The Pretty Little Liars franchise is officially getting the reboot treatment.

Weeks after announcing a reboot of the series from Riverdale creator Robetro Aguirre-Sacasa was in development, comes the news that the series has been picked up by HBO Max.

The official Pretty Little Liars Twitter account shared the news.

"New town. New secrets. New Little Liars. A new generation of Pretty Little Liars is coming to @hbomax . @PLLTVSeries — PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN —from @WriterRAS , Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment & @warnerbrostv #PLL," reads the Tweet posted on Twitter.

And that's not all, there's even a short clip which promises viewers, "It's not what you think, bitches," and is signed off by the elusive A.

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart,” reads the official show description.

“Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago. as well as their own.”

Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo is on board to exec produce the drama alongside Aguirre-Sacasa.

“We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as canon and do something different," they said in a statement.

"So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements.”

The original series was a smash hit for Freeform, delivering record ratings among key demos. It was also a big hit on social media.

Pretty Little Liars starred Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, and Ashley Benson as a group of teenagers who were stalked a year after their friend, played by Sasha Pieterese, went missing.

The person stalking them was known as "A" and donned hoodies, and messed with their lives to the point they lied about a lot of things, further putting them in trouble.

While there were various iterations of A, there was also a lot of drama around the relationships. The first spinoff Ravenswood only lasted a single season, and kicked off in 2014.

The Perfectionists followed after the original series, and featured two PLL characters moving to a new town, and becoming embroiled in yet another mystery. Freeform canceled it amid low ratings, leaving several plots dangling.

It's unclear whether some of the former liars could appear, but given that it's about a new crop, it's unlikely, especially when you consider the failure of The Perfectionists.

