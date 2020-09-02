Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ink Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

If you use Netflix, then you can expect an influx of content from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year deal with the streaming behemoth for scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features, and children’s programming.

Yep, Netflix is going all in on the duo that the world seems to obsess over.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” said The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a statement.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."

"We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action”.

“Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix.

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home – and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

A string of projects are already in development under the expansive deal, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

Markle has been vocal about not wanting to return to the world of acting.

She starred on USA Network's Suits in the role of Rachel Zane for the drama's first seven seasons, before making her exit to marry Harry.

The Duke worked with the filmmakers of the documentary Rising Phoenix, in which he also appears. The documentary premiered last week on Netflix to rave reviews.

It was only a matter of time before a development deal was announced, and we're excited to see which projects are on the way.

What do you think of this, TV Fanatics?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.