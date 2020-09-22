Prison Break Season 6 is Happening, According to Series Star

Prison Break may not be over at FOX.

Dominic Purcell, who appeared on all five seasons of the show as Lincoln Burrows, has dropped a big hint that a sixth season is in the works.

"Rumor number 1. I'm old. Yes," said in a light-hearted post on Instagram, adding:

"I'm 50.....Rumor number 2. I'm bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it."

"Rumor number 3, Will season pb 6 happen. Yes...," he added, clearly teasing another season of the series.

“Rumour number 4. Do I like humans? No. Not on mass. Definitely not.”

The actor has been open about wanting a sixth season for quite a while now, telling fans earlier this year that he was hearing about an October start.

"I get smashed with 'when is #prisonbreak 6 happening.' What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made."

"Now with the horror of this #virus the calamity of it all drills inside me a new focus a steely resolve with PRISON BREAK 6– I'm very optimistic with #socialdistancing and a fierce adherence to expert opinion on how to beat this catastrophic unprecedented event, we all as one will be victorious over #coronavirus – corporations such as #netflix are desperate for content," said Purcell.

"The biggest gift all #artists #atheletes etc can give to you the people is entertainment so let's get our f**kin lives back listen to the experts! I won't comment on pb 6 until it is time. Be safe. Be smart. Be vigilant. Yours truly Dom."

In a 2019 interview, Charlie Collier, Fox Entertainment’s CEO, said that the network had no plans for the show’s return, despite rumors that a sixth season was on the way.

"There's no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I'm so proud and feel so fortunate that they're in our stable," he said.

The series returned to the air with a truncated fifth season in 2017 after being canceled in 2009.

The revival was met with a tepid response and weak ratings, but the series is a hit internationally.

We'll keep you up to speed on if FOX confirms the news, or if it is moving to another destination.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.