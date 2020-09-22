Ratched Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Bucket List

Now that was a wild turn of events.

Mildred and Bucket worked together on Ratched Season 1 Episode 7, and it was a team-up that served the plot very well.

The two women have locked horns since Ratched Season 1 Episode 1, and them working together was a breath of fresh air.

Bucket wants power, while Mildred wants to save her brother. Together, they are a formidable force but don't expect it to last for long.

Their interests align for now, but the moment Mildred finds an inning to save Edmund, she'll take it.

Bucket will probably be caught in the crossfire because, let's face it, the hospital needs to be investigated.

There is only so much that can really be blamed on Dr. Hanover before the wrong people start asking questions.

Even the nurses were starting to wonder how the hospital can possibly flourish with zero doctors, and this could hint that she wants Mildred to take the wheel of surgeries.

Despite having zero credentials, Mildred is good at her job, and Bucket knows she can carry out a lobotomy if she needs to.

What didn't work for me is the convenience of Mildred recording the lobotomy of Father Andrews. Why would she want to have that on tape?

Was her aim to get a confession of some sort, or was there another reason for that entirely?

Louise raiding Mildred's room was going to happen eventually, and Mildred would have been wise to keep everything in her car.

Louise has been meddling since the Ratched Season 1 Episode 1, so there had to be a reason for Mildred to let it slide.

Maybe the body count is piling too high for comfort, and Mildred will let her live, but we'll need to see how all of the insanity shakes out on Ratched Season 1 Episode -- the season finale!

Dr. Hanover's death was surprising because he seemed poised to escape. The way he was killed was surprising, but surely he knew that putting Charlotte in a confined space was a big risk.

He managed to cure her through hypnosis earlier on Ratched Season 1, but the other personality was still lingering, just waiting to come out to play ... or kill.

Mildred helping Charlotte was a bad move, largely because Charlotte could return to those murderous tendencies and could kill many innocent people.

But Mildred is not thinking straight. She's starting to botch plans because of the immense pressure of keeping up to speed with all of her lies.

It's taking its toll on her.

Amy showing up was quite the surprise, but she wanted to help Mildred in the way she didn't when she was younger.

Edmund, for all intents and purposes, is a dead man walking. He would need an invisibility cloak to truly be free from the wrath of the law.

Unfortunately, Mildred feels a sense of duty to save her brother, but I'm starting to get the feeling she might kill him out of mercy if he is earmarked for the death penalty.

Gwendolyn has been through the mill, so it was par for the course to throw in a terminal illness for her.

Just as she was leaving her loveless marriage, she was about to embark on a new life with Mildred, only for it to be stolen from her at the final hurdle.

Mildred managed to get the check from Lenore before Henry had his mother brutally murdered, but I'm not so sure that check will be worth money when it comes to getting the funds.

Mildred desperately wants to find the best doctor for Gwendolyn, but how will she be able to do that if she doesn't get the $100,000?

Henry killing Lenore was the biggest twist to date. Throughout Ratched Season 1, he has resented her, but I didn't expect for him to have her killed.

She's been helping to keep him alive. What worked well was that Lenore didn't leave any money to her son.

Instead, it went to charity and to the care of her pet monkey. If that isn't poetic justice, I don't know what is.

Henry thought he would be in control of the finances, but instead, he's being banished to a psychiatric facility for the rest of his life.

With one episode remaining, I dare say he will pop back up, determined to escape the clutches of a hospital, but could it be the same one Mildred and Bucket work in?

"The Bucket List" set up the season finale very well, and it will be interesting to see if Ryan Murphy and his team manage to stick the landing.

What do you think will happen in the finale? Did you expect Lenore and Hanover to die ahead of the season finale?

Do you think Henry will show up at the hospital?

Hit the comments below.

Ratched Season 1 streams globally on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.