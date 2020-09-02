Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Developing Pretty Little Liars Reboot

Pretty Little Liars is poised to return.

The beloved Freeform hit, which lasted seven seasons, before signing off in 2017, is getting a reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes one year after the second spinoff, PLL: The Perfectionists, got the pink slip from Freeform after a single season.

The updated iteration is said to feature a new story and characters, which makes sense when you consider that the original series wrapped only a few years ago.

It's unlikely the new take will arrive at Freeform, with THR saying a likely home is HBO Max, which holds the exclusive rights to the original series.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is leading the new series, and will also write the script.

Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo is on board to exec produce the drama alongside Aguirre-Sacasa.

No other details have been revealed, including whether series creator I. Marlene King will have a part on the new take, but given she departed Warners for Disney's 20th TV last year, it's unlikely.

The original series was a smash hit for Freeform, delivering record ratings among key demos. It was also a big hit on social media.

It starred Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, and Ashley Benson as a group of teenagers who were stalked a year after their friend, played by Sasha Pieterese, went missing.

The person stalking them was known as "A" and donned hoodies, and messed with their lives to the point they lied about a lot of things.

While there were various iterations of A, there was also a lot of relationship drama.

The first spinoff Ravenswood only lasted a single season, and kicked off in 2014.

The Perfectionists followed after the original series, and featured two PLL characters moving to a new town, and becoming embroiled in yet another mystery.

Freeform canceled it amid low ratings, leaving several plots dangling.

It's also unclear whether any of the original stars will work on it, but Hale told ET in May that she felt that "when the time comes that they want to do it with a whole new cast, I might have to produce it because I'm way too protective of it."

What are your thoughts on this news?

Remember you can watch Pretty Little Liars online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.