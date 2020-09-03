Star Trek Virtual Event Set at CBS All Access, Will Include Cast Reunions for Nine (!) Series

CBS All Access has a special treat for Trekkies, it has been announced.

The streamier on Thursday announced that fans from around the world can attend a virtual celebration of Star Trek Day on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The virtual event will bring the Star Trek community together and provide fans with exclusive programming and initiatives including panels with the cast and creatives from nine series set in the universe series.

Exclusive news from the Star Trek Universe on CBS All Access will be shared, as well as curated Star Trek”series marathons, and so much more.

Additional information on free Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be accessed at StarTrek.com/Day.

On Sept. 8, 1966, the original Star Trek graced television screens for the first time with “The Man Trap,” the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series.

On that day, series creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope.

Fifty-four years later, CBS All Access will honor this important day and the franchise’s enduring legacy, with this virtual Star Trek Day event that will allow fans to enjoy and celebrate all things “Star Trek” from their own home.

Star Trek Day virtual programming and initiatives include:

STAR TREK DAY GLOBAL PANELS (12:00-3:30 PM, PT/3:00-6:30 PM, ET)

Join hosts Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton for three and a half hours of free virtual panels and programming that will reunite iconic cast members and creative minds from nine “Star Trek” television series.

The panels will dive into “Star Trek” stories from years past to present and offer exclusive sneak peeks into what’s next in the “Star Trek Universe” on CBS All Access.

The panels will serve as the global centerpiece of Star Trek Day, and in addition, “Star Trek” updates, announcements and footage will be showcased throughout.

The panels will include the cast and creatives from the following “Star Trek” television series:

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez.

“Star Trek: Enterprise,” with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer.

“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr.

“Star Trek: The Original Series,” with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.

“Star Trek: Voyager,” with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips.

STAR TREK: PICARD and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” with legendary cast members Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes.

Fans worldwide will be able to livestream the Star Trek Day panels for free.

#STARTREKUNITEDGIVES CAMPAIGN On Sept. 8, for every person that tweets the hashtag StarTrekUnitedGives (#StarTrekUnitedGives), CBS All Access will donate $1 to organizations who do the real-world work of championing equality, social justice and the pursuit of scientific advancements.

Organizations include the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF), the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME) and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI).

STAR TREK DAY STREAMING MARATHON, PRESENTED BY CBS ALL ACCESS (12:00 AM, PT/3:00 AM, ET)

For fans based in the U.S. only, Star Trek Day celebrations will kick off with a marathon of episodes from eight different “Star Trek” television series.

The marathon will pause for the duration of the Star Trek Day global panels and will resume after the panels with a curated list of episodes from

STAR TREK: PICARD, “Star Trek: Voyager,” “Star Trek: The Original Series,” STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: The Animated Series,” STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS.

The “Star Trek” marathon schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 8 is as follows:

12:00 AM, PT/3:00 AM, ET – Star Trek Day streaming marathon begins

12:00 PM, PT/3:00 PM, ET – Marathon break; Star Trek Day global panels take place

3:30 PM, PT/6:30 PM, ET – Star Trek Day streaming marathon continues

9:00 PM, PT/12:00 AM, ET – Marathon concludes; Star Trek Day global panels replay

The marathon of episodes will be available to stream for free at StarTrek.com/Day for viewers based in the U.S. only.

